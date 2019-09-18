Ramp Closures Scheduled On I-87 Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

A number of ramp closures have been scheduled for I-87 near the new Tappan Zee Bridge, according to the NYSDOT.

Overnight ramp closures are scheduled on the I-87 Thruway at Exit 10 southbound on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 19, the NYSDOT says.

The closures will occur as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two left lanes) and 11 p.m. (Three left lanes)

Closures end at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19

Location: Southbound near exit 10

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Closure begins at 11 p.m. (Ramp closure)

Closure ends at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19

Location: Southbound exit 10 on-ramp

Closures begin at 8 p.m. (Two right lanes)

Closures end at 10 p.m.

Location: Southbound near exit 10

Closure begins at 8 p.m. (Ramp closure)

Closure ends at 10 p.m.

Location: Southbound exit 10 on-ramp

Thursday, Sept. 19

Closure begins at 10 p.m. (One right lane)

Closure ends at 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20

Location: Southbound from exit 10 to exit 9

Friday, Sept. 20

Closure begins at 2 a.m. (One right lane)

Closure ends at 6 a.m.

Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 10

Friday, Sept. 20

Closures begin at 10 p.m. (Two right lanes)

Closures end at 11:59 p.m.

Location: Northbound near exit 9

Friday, Sept. 20

Closure begins at 11:59 p.m. (One left lane)

Closure ends at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21

Location: Southbound from exit 10 to exit 9

Saturday, Sept. 21

Closure begins at 4 a.m. (One left lane)

Closure ends at 8 a.m.

Location: Northbound from exit 9 to exit 10

Southbound drivers will be detoured to the Exit 11 on-ramp as pictured above.

Tappan Zee Constructors (TZC) is also scheduled to continue working in the area, requiring overnight lane closures on the northbound and southbound Thruway. A minimum of one lane will remain open in both directions except during early morning hours on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and Thursday, Sept. 19 near Exit 10.

All lane closures are subject to change based on traffic, weather or emergency situations. For updated traffic conditions and other Thruway information, visit www.thruway.ny.gov .

