Breaking News: Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On Route 119 In Greenburgh
Traffic

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle, Causing Route 119 Closure In Greenburgh

Kathy Reakes
Route 119 in Greenburgh is closed due to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.
Photo Credit: File

Due to the investigation of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, Route 119 is currently shut down.

Greenburgh Police said Tarrytown Road/Route 119 is closed to eastbound traffic at its intersection with Aqueduct Road.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured to Aqueduct Road and Old Kensico Road, Lt. Kobie Powell said.

Police are not sure how long the closure will be necessary.

Alternate routes should be utilized if possible.

Details on the extent of any injuries suffered by the pedestrian have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

