Lane Closure Scheduled On I-84 Stretch

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning motorists of the upcoming lane closure for a stretch of I-84.

The Department says that a single lane closure is scheduled for Interstate 84 westbound between Exit 5A (Route 747) and Exit 5 (Route 208) in the Orange County towns of Newburgh and Montgomery on Friday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews perform construction and maintenance activities, weather permitting.

During this time, motorists are advised to use extra caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay particular attention to traffic control devices like signs and flaggers.

Additionally, motorists should anticipate minor delays and plan accordingly, the NYSDOT says.

For updated travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org .

