Both Directions Of I-95 Stretch In Fairfield County First, Third Most Congested In US: Report

Those used to sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hour on a busy roadway in the region might feel validated by the results of a new study.

According to new findings released by the transportation analytics firm INRIX, in Connecticut, I-95 south in Stamford between the Sherwood Island Connector and Indian Field Road is the most congested road in the US, and I-95 north in the same stretch is the country's third most congested road.

The findings come from the firm's 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard, which identifies and ranks congestion and mobility trends in more than 1,000 cities in 50 countries.

The firm revealed that commuters traveling south on the busy stretch of I-95 lose an average of 34.5 minutes a day during their morning commutes around the peak hour of 8 a.m., and then lose another 30 minutes when traveling north in the evening around the peak hour of 5 p.m.

Looking at this from an annual perspective, the average motorist traveling the stretch will lose 138 hours a year during their morning commute, and 118 hours a year during their evening commute.

For those wondering what lucky location placed second between I-95 North and I-95 south in Stamford, I-5 south in Los Angeles took the spot, according to INRIX.

In addition to analyzing individual stretches of busy roads, the firm also released findings on the state of traffic as a whole in the US. Officials said that while traffic in the nation increased from previous post-pandemic years, it has still not fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

"Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, we continued to see a rise in global vehicle-miles traveled, a return toward traditional morning and evening peak commutes, growth in public transportation use, and continued gains in downtown travel," said INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue.

He added, "However, we have yet to fully rebound to pre-pandemic levels, and while we do anticipate a gradual increase over the coming years, we may see a small decline in 2023 should a global recession strongly take hold."

