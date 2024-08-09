Tornado Watch Now In Effect For Rockland County

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and covers the areas in yellow in the image above.

They are the following counties:

New York

Albany

Chenango

Columbia

Delaware

Dutchess

Essex

Fulton

Greene

Hamilton

Herikmer

Madison

Montgomery

Oneida

Orange

Otsego

Putnam

Rensselaer

Rockland

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Sullivan

Ulster

Warren

Washington

Westchester

Connecticut

Hartford

Litchfield

Massachusetts

Berkshire

Franklin

Hampden

Hampshire

According to the National Weather Service, half-inch size hail is also possible.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday with gusts that could reach up to 65 miles per hour, leading to power outages.

Precipitation will linger overnight before tapering off in the early morning hours of Saturday, followed by gradual clearing, and then mainly sunny skies. The high temperature will again be around 80 degrees.

