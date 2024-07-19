Support Swells After 6 Tornadoes Devastate NY Homes, Businesses: 'Anything Helps'

At least six twisters touched down in Central New York between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, the National Weather Service confirmed. They were identified at:

Canastota, Madison County - EF-1, from 3 p.m. to 3:07 p.m. Peak winds - 100 mph.

Rome, Oneida County - EF-2, from 3:25 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. Peak winds - 135 mph.

Oxbow Lake, Hamilton County - EF- 1, from 4:29 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Peak winds - 100 mph.

Wells, Hamilton County - EF-1, from 4:30 p.m. to 4:33 p.m. Peak winds - 100 mph.

Great Sacandaga Lake, Saratoga County - EF-1, from 4:48 p.m. to 4:50 p.m., Peak winds - 110 mph.

Chestertown, Warren County, NY - EF-0, from 5:22 p.m. to 5:23 p.m., Peak winds - 85 mph.

Earlier Report: 5 Tornadoes Hit NY During Round Of Severe Storms, With 1 Fatality Reported

An 82-year-old man was killed in the Canastota storm while he was outside on Main Street, according to the National Weather Service.

Numerous homes, businesses, and at least one church were heavily damaged in the tornadoes, pictures shared on social media show. Among them was the New York Dance Academy in Rome.

“We haven’t even been open for a year, and just finished our renovations last month, putting in a lot of time and effort to make the studio better for our students,” owner Allison Graves said on GoFundMe. “Sadly, all of that work means nothing now.”

The campaign is one of several that were created, and verified by GoFundMe, to assist those impacted with recovery efforts.

“Thankfully, we are all safe, but everything that I have ever worked towards has been taken away from me,” Graves said. “At this point in time, anything helps and we really appreciate everything that everyone has done to help us try and get back up and running again.”

Also in the path of destruction was the Rome Marine Corp League, located on Erie Boulevard. Photos show much of the building in ruins, with cinder blocks from exterior walls and aluminum roofing strewn on the ground.

“These men bravely and selflessly served their nation under the most difficult circumstances to protect our freedom,” Sharon Kanfoush wrote on GoFundMe.

“This vital resource building is now gone. They did their part by serving their country. Let’s now do our part!”

More than 110,000 customers were without power at the height of Tuesday’s severe weather. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.

