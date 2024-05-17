Suddenly Spring: First Prolonged Stretch Of Seasonable Conditions Starts

Temperatures since then have been more like fall.

Now, with the first day of summer a little more than a month away, temperatures will finally be spring-like for a prolonged stretch.

After morning clouds, skies will gradually clear, and it will be partly sunny on Friday, May 17 with high temperatures generally in the low to mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

That will be followed by a primarily dry weekend though scattered afternoon showers are possible Saturday, May 18, which will be a bit cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, May 19, will be partly sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the low 70s.

The mercury will gradually rise on Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21 with mainly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s Monday and upper 70s on Tuesday.

