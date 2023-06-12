Stony Point Man Who Claimed He Was Shot Charged With Breaking Window During Fight

The incident took place in Rockland County around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, Justin Bass, age 43, of Stony Point, called Haverstraw Police to report that he had been shot in the arm by a small caliber rifle.

After an investigation, it was determined that Bass had not been shot, but instead intentionally punched a window during a dispute which caused a laceration to his forearm, Becker said.

He was charged with criminal mischief and released on his own recognizance.

Bass is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 22 in Stony Point.

