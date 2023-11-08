Stony Man Nabbed With Stolen Motorcycle, Police Say

Rockland County resident Willian Scott of Stony Point was charged on Saturday, Nov. 4 with criminal possession of property and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, officers responded to a home on E. Main Street for a domestic incident.

During an investigation, officers found that Scott was in possession of a 2017 Honda motorcycle that was reported stolen, Becker said.

During a search of Scott, officers also found crack cocaine, Becker added.

Scott was arrested and processed before being released on an appearance ticket.

He is due back in Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, Nov. 16.

