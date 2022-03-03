Students Barred From Hudson Valley Playoff Game After Racial Taunts

The student section for a Hudson Valley high school playoff game will be quiet for an upcoming semifinal matchup after there were reportedly racist taunts lobbied at student-athletes.

During the quarterfinal matchup between Dutchess County-based Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie and the Ossining High School girls basketball team, there were reports of alleged racist comments made toward players, prompting a swift response from education officials in the region.

In response, Our Lady of Lourdes Athletic Director Bill Kyle issued an alert to the community advising that they will be limiting spectators to four family members for players for each team, and no students will be permitted for their scheduled game on Thursday, March 3 against Roy C. Ketcham in the Section 1 Class AA semifinal.

According to reports, during the Warriors’ win over Ossining, some hecklers were offensively shouting the name of Mexican food at a Hispanic player as she shot free throws.

Our Lady of Lourdes President Catherine Merryman was quick to issue a scathing statement following the reported incident.

“Racism is contrary to the teachings of the Catholic Church and contrary to the values of all Catholic schools, including Our Lady of Lourdes,” she stated. "We have and will continue to hold our entire school community, including our students, to the highest standards of behavior."

Section 1 officials also issued their own statement following the racially-charged taunts.

“The Section will not tolerate negative statements or actions, inclusive of racial or discriminatory comments or slurs," Section 1 Executive Director Todd Santabarbara said.

"The organization firmly believes in the values that athletics can bring to student-athletes and their communities. These values can only exist in an environment absent of discrimination and hate.”

