Resident From Hudson Valley Named Division I Player Of Year

A New Yorker has earned the top honor in NCAA Division I hockey.

Westchester County resident Aerin Frankel, a senior goaltender for Northeastern University in Boston, was awarded the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award over the weekend as the top player in D-I women's hockey.

Frankel led the nation in every statistical goaltending category including goals-against average (0.81), save percentage (.965), goalie winning percentage (.891), and shutouts (nine) as she led her team to a national runner-up finish and 22-2-1 record.

Frankel also was honored as the Hockey East player and goaltender of the year. She was just the fourth goalie to ever win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

Frankel is a four-time Hockey East Player of the Week and three-time Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week, two-time Hockey East Goaltender of the Month while also earning national monthly recognitions as a two-time WHCA National Goaltender of the Month in January and February.

During her career, Frankel has started in 96 of 101 games she appeared in, compiling a 74-17-8 record with 28 shutouts and a career .947 save percentage. In nearly 6,000 minutes played, she has allowed 137 goals for a goals-against-average of 1.37 percent over four years.

Frankel, who resides in Briarcliff Manor, attended Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua before transferring to Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, where she led them to three USA Hockey national titles - one U-16, two U-19 - before her graduation.

"I am so happy for Aerin, she has worked extremely hard to get to this point." Northeastern head coach Dave Flint said.

"She put up numbers this season that may never be touched and she was a huge part of our run this season to the national championship game. Myself and the entire Northeastern community are so proud of her."

