'Simply Unrealistic': NY Republicans Want To 'Pump The Brakes' On Electric School Bus Mandate

Several GOP state senators and assembly members were on hand at Long Island's Levittown Bus Depot on Sunday, Feb. 25 for a “Pump the Brakes” rally and press conference that was also attended by some fire safety and school officials.

Attendees voiced their opposition to a state budget mandate that requires all new buses sold in New York to be zero-emission by 2027 and all buses on the road to be zero-emission by 2035.

Opponents argued the impending mandate could place a financial strain on school districts and taxpayers and raise safety concerns.

Among those attending the rally was State Sen. Steven Rhoads, whose 5th Senate District represents parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“While I applaud efforts to reduce emissions and create a cleaner environment for our children, I believe that the current approach is flawed and lacks the necessary consideration for the potential consequences,” Rhoads said. “This mandate will place a heavy burden on school districts and hardworking taxpayers.”

Rhoads argued that the current deadline for electrifying all school buses by 2035 is “simply unrealistic” and doesn’t account for the logistical and financial challenges that school districts, bus companies, and power companies would face.

“Furthermore, the rushed approach to this plan does not take into account the infrastructure needed to support a full transition to electric buses and fails to adequately address the potential safety concerns that come with electric buses,” he continued.

“Each district has unique challenges and priorities, and a one-size-fits-all approach is not practical or fair.”

According to Rhoads’ office, a new, full-size electric school bus costs between $400,000 and $450,000 – triple the price of a conventional bus.

With 45,000 school buses across New York, converting them all to electric by 2035 will cost an estimated $20 billion.

“The cost over and above what school districts already pay for replacement buses is projected to cost between $8 billion and $15 billion statewide,” Rhoads said. “The state’s mandate will place a heavy burden on school districts and hardworking taxpayers.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul included the electric school bus mandate in the 2022 state budget. In September 2023, she announced that $100 million in state grants was being made available in the first round of funding for electric buses under the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

"The commitment of public funds and guidance released today puts New York State schools and bus operators on a trajectory to embrace clean transportation and the benefits that it will bring,” Hochul said at the time.

“Zero-emission buses will become a hallmark, not only transporting students through our communities, but also demonstrating the promise and possibility of a healthier, environmentally friendly, low-carbon future for our youngest citizens.”

