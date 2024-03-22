Severed Remains Case: ID Released For Male Victim From Hudson Valley

In an update to the case on Friday, March 22, Suffolk County Police identified the male victim as 53-year-old former Westchester County resident Malcolm Brown, whose last known address is in Yonkers.

Brown was in a domestic partnership with the other victim in the case, 59-year-old Donna Conneely, a Dutchess County native from Fishkill who had recently lived in Northern Westchester, in Yorktown, according to their Facebook profiles.

He studied at Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta, Virginia, and later attended the Saunders Trade and Technical School in Yonkers.

The severed remains of both Brown and Conneely were first discovered at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park on Thursday, Feb. 29. Cadaver dogs located additional remains at Bethpage State Park and in a wooded residential area in West Babylon on Tuesday, March 5.

Homicide detectives arrested the following suspects after searching an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue:

Steven Brown, age 44

Jeffrey Mackey, age 38

Amanda Wallace, age 40

Alexis Nieves, age 33

All four were charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and concealing a human corpse. None has been charged with the actual murders.

They were later released from custody with GPS monitoring devices as their charges were not eligible for bail under changes to state law passed in 2019.

Wallace was arrested again on Friday, March 15, after an employee caught her stealing beauty products from a CVS store in Lindenhurst, police said. In that case, a judge ordered her jailed on $5,000 bond.

The suspects’ release in the severed remains case prompted Long Island Republican State Sen. Anthony Palumbo to introduce new legislation that would make dismembering or concealing a human corpse a felony.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

