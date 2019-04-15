Syracuse University Increases Tuition Again: Here's New Annual Cost Of Attendance

The cost of attending Syracuse University is going up again.

The University announced that tuition will be pumped to $52,210 for the 2019-2020 academic year for full-time undergraduate students, officials announced. The latest increase is a 3.9 percent rise in tuition rates for students.

Tuition for students who were admitted prior to fall 2018 will be $48,780. Room and board rates for most full-time returning undergraduates will increase by about 2 to 2.5 percent, depending on the housing and meal plan chosen. This year, students paid $43,318 in tuition, according to the University.

In total, during the 2019-2020 academic year, the cost to attend Syracuse is expected to top $70,000.

The latest increase in tuition follows a bump last year that included a $3,300 tuition premium as part of their “Invest Syracuse” proposal that will fund more than $100 million in projects and programs in the coming years.

In addition to the more expensive tuition, Syracuse will be allocating nearly $300 million to student financial aid, a 9 percent increase from a year ago. The new minimum stipend for graduate students will be $15,686. For students on a University fellowship, the 2019-20 minimum amounts for fellowships have increased to $15,732 for master’s students and remain at $25,290 for doctoral students.

“Expanding opportunity for students interested in pursuing a Syracuse University education is at the heart of our ‘Invest Syracuse’ initiative,” Ryan Williams, the vice president for enrollment services said in a statement. “Dramatically increasing our financial support is just one way we’re making that vision a reality—both for our prospective students as well as our current students.”

The University noted that the new budget is intended to maintain a high level of service to students with limited or no mandatory student fee increases.

“There is no proposed increase to the undergraduate co-curricular fee or the residential internet and cable service fee. There will also be no increase in undergraduate, graduate or law student activity fees. The undergraduate, graduate and law student health and wellness fee is expected to increase by 2.1 percent, which will support new health and wellness initiatives and enhanced services associated with the opening of the Barnes Center at The Arch this fall.”

