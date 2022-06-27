Contact Us
Six Brand-New High School Grads In NY Rush To Battle Blaze After Getting Diplomas

Nicole Valinote
The Port Jefferson Fire Department reported that six local high school graduates responded to a fire right after receiving their diplomas. Photo Credit: Facebook/Port Jefferson Fire Department

Six brand-new high school graduates rushed to battle a fire shortly after receiving their diplomas.

On Long Island, the Port Jefferson Fire Department announced that the department responded to a garage fire on Arlington Avenue in Port Jefferson shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

Officials said six of the responding firefighters had just completed their graduation from Port Jefferson High School.

"In the midst of taking pictures with their families, they responded to the firehouse to handle the alarm," officials said.

The fire department said no one was injured in the blaze, and the fire did not spread to any other structures. The Terryville Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene, officials said. 

The PJFD said a total of eight of its members this year graduated from Port Jefferson High School.

"They have each shown tremendous dedication to the department and community," officials said. "We are very proud of them and wish them well as they move on to college in the fall."

