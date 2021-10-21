Prestigious College In Northeast Dropping Admissions Advantage For Children Of Alumni

Amherst College in Massachusetts announced it is ending a longstanding admission policy that gives preference to applicants who are children of alumni.

The college, located in Hampshire County, said legacy students previously accounted for about 11 percent of each class.

Moving forward, the college said legacy status will no longer factor into the admissions process, in an effort to give opportunities to more applicants.

“Now is the time to end this historic program that inadvertently limits educational opportunity by granting a preference to those whose parents are graduates of the College,” Amherst College President Biddy Martin said in a statement. “We want to create as much opportunity for as many academically talented young people as possible, regardless of financial background or legacy status."

The college also announced that it is expanding its financial aid investment to $71 million to provide more support for lower- and middle-income families.

