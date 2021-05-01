COVID-19: SUNY Campuses Unveil Masking Guidelines

The State University of New York will be relaxing its mask policies to match the new guidance that was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced on Tuesday, April 27 that people who are fully vaccinated - one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna - will no longer have to wear masks while gathering in small groups outside.

In response, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says that moving forward, the same rules will apply to both students and staff on its campuses.

“Yeah, we're gonna adopt the CDC guidance on mask-wearing, especially outdoors for people who are fully vaccinated, two weeks after being vaccinated, which we think is an important thing for our students and our faculty and our staff,” he said. “It's another step in turning the page on COVID.”

Facial coverings will still be required for students and instructors in all classroom settings, as well as during commencement events, which are considered large gatherings.

The new rules go into effect immediately.

“They’re ready to move beyond this,” Malatras said. “That’s why they’ve been testing all semester, in the past year. That’s why they wear their masks and do social distancing. That’s why they’re vaccinating, because they just want to get this over with.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.