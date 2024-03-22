Rockland County Warns Of New Measles Outbreaks In US

The CDC reports a total of 58 cases were reported in 17 states including New York and New Jersey this year so far, the total number of cases in 2023, 93 percent of which were linked to international travel.

Most cases involved infants and toddlers who haven’t received the measles-mumps-rubella, or MMR, vaccinations.

All children should receive an MMR vaccine at 12 to 15 months of age. A second dose is routinely given at 4 to 6 years of age but may be given as soon as 28 days after the first dose.

Adults who have had only one dose of vaccine in the past are recommended to get a second dose of vaccine for the best protection.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses on earth with 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus becoming infected. Ways you can catch measles include:

Being in the same room with a person with measles.

Up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves a room.

An infected person can be contagious before a measles rash surfaces.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes), or runny nose, and usually appear 10-12 days after exposure.

For more information about where and when to get a vaccine, contact the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2520.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.