Road Closed After Child Fatally Struck Near Hudson Valley School

This story has been updated.

The crash happened on Mamaroneck Avenue between North Barry Avenue Extension and Jefferson Avenue, police said. 

A busy road in Westchester is closed as authorities investigate a crash involving a school bus that left a child dead. 

The incident happened on Thursday morning, June 20 after two pedestrians were struck by a school bus outside a school in Mamaroneck on Mamaroneck Avenue, according to a report by ABC 7. 

One person has died as a result of the crash, while another was injured, according to NBC 4 New York. 

The person who died was a child, while the second person injured was an adult, ABC 7 reported, adding that they had been walking to school. 

As a result of the crash, Mamaroneck Avenue is now closed between North Barry Ave extension and Jefferson Avenue as authorities investigate the crash, Mamaroneck Police announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

