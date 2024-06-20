Road Closed After Child Fatally Struck Near Hudson Valley School

A busy road in Westchester is closed as authorities investigate a crash involving a school bus that left a child dead.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, June 20 after two pedestrians were struck by a school bus outside a school in Mamaroneck on Mamaroneck Avenue, according to a report by ABC 7.

One person has died as a result of the crash, while another was injured, according to NBC 4 New York.

The person who died was a child, while the second person injured was an adult, ABC 7 reported, adding that they had been walking to school.

As a result of the crash, Mamaroneck Avenue is now closed between North Barry Ave extension and Jefferson Avenue as authorities investigate the crash, Mamaroneck Police announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

