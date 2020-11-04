Mariano Rivera's Hudson Valley Home Listed For $3.995M, Report Says

After closing out games for the New York Yankees for nearly two decades, Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is looking to find a buyer and close on a deal for his Westchester home.

Rivera, the all-time MLB saves leader, has listed his massive 13,000-square-foot Rye residence on the market for $3.995 million, well below the $5.7 million he paid when he purchased it in 2006, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom mansion on Brook View Lane is being listed by Compass. It sits on a 1.17-acre lot with a front gate, four-car garage, pool, billiards room, basketball court, and home gym.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the Riveras are selling because their three children have grown and they are looking to take advantage of the uptick in the market in New York suburbs that happened due to the pandemic.

“The home-run residence opens with formal living and dining rooms,” according to the listing. “A butler's pantry keeps refreshments close while the eat-in kitchen boasts major-league appliances and breakfast area.’

Sticking with the baseball theme, realtors said that “your all-star bedroom lineup includes an owner's suite and six secondary suites.

“Stay ready for the majors in the gym, or catch your favorite game in the theater,” they mused. “The rec room and game room deliver ample space for your team, and an attic space would make a cool clubhouse.”

