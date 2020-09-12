Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Positive Testing Rate For Hudson Valley; Number Of New Cases By County
Real Estate

COVID-19: Housing In Walkable Suburban Communities Attracting City Dwellers, Report Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a mass exodus of New York City residents who have been flocking to area suburbs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a mass exodus of New York City residents who have been flocking to area suburbs. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a mass exodus of New York City residents who have been flocking to area suburbs.

New housing in walkable suburban communities has become a popular landing spot for city residents who have sought to find residences that are less dense, larger, and have more outdoor space.

According to a New York Times report, there has been a mass migration from the city into the suburbs, with sales on single-family homes spiking after the pandemic first struck in early March.

The report found that there had already been a rise in city dwellers when the pandemic struck, which has since skyrocketed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Long Island, Fairfield County, Westchester, Rockland, and several counties in New Jersey were cited in the report as being hotspots for those looking to make a move to the suburbs.

“The pandemic has turned into a real driver of demand,” one developer said. “Interest across all our properties slowed for about three weeks at first, but then traffic really ramped up.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.