Rachel Minaya, Wife Of Yankees Exec Omar Minaya, Found Dead In NJ Home: Report

Minaya, whose LinkedIn page says she was an interior designer, was found dead on Saturday, July 20, according to the NY Post, who said her 65-year-old husband was not home at the time of her death.

Suicide has been ruled out as the cause, the outlet said citing someone who'd been briefed by the family.

The couple has two sons together, Justin and Teddy, who were raised in Harrington Park.

Omar Minaya is well known to both Met and Yankee fans.

He joined the Mets' front office in the 1990s before moving on to become the General Manger of the Montreal Expos, where he traded away several future all stars during his tenure before heading back to New York in 2004, where he took the same position under previous owner Fred Wilpon, before being fired in 2010.

He was brought back as an assistant to GM Sandy Alderson in 2017, later replaced, and rehired as an ambassador for the team in 2021.

Minaya also spent time last year with the Yankees as a senior advisor to baseball operations.

During his minor league career, Minaya failed to reach the Mendoza line, with a career .187 batting average, according to Baseball Reference.

