Popular Discount Bakery Chain Shutters Sole Hudson Valley Store

The discount bakery chain has shuttered dozens of stores across the Northeast, including all of its New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts locations.

“After careful analysis and consideration, we made the difficult decision to permanently close 28 of our outlet stores…” a representative for Bimbo Bakeries, Freihofer's parent company, told Daily Voice.

Any leftover products were expected to be donated to local food banks.

“We appreciate all of our associates who worked at these stores and are taking steps to help ease them through this transition,” the company added.

Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet stores are popular among those looking for a wide selection of discounted baked goods, including breads, cookies, crackers, and other snacks.

Its New York locations were primarily in the Capital Region, in Albany, Schenectady, Cohoes, and Saratoga Springs. There was also a store in Orange County, in Newburgh.

Shoppers in Massachusetts had three locations to pick from: Wilbraham in Hampden County, Brockton in Plymouth County, and North Attleborough in Bristol County.

Connecticut’s sole Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet could be found in Naugatuck in New Haven County.

The Freihofer Baking Company was founded in Philadelphia in 1884. Its two baking facilities are now located in Albany, with products distributed throughout New England, New York, and New Jersey.

