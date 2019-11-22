Contact Us
Politics

Two-Thirds Of New Yorkers Rate Cuomo Job Performance As Negative, New Poll Shows

Zak Failla
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's favorability ratings continue to dip.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to lose the support of his constituents, according to a new Siena College poll released this week.

According to the poll, the governor has a 44-49 percent favorability rating, down from 49-47 percent in October. His job performance rating is 35-65 percent, down from 41-57 percent last month.

Cuomo’s favorability and job performance ratings both dropped since last month.

“After two months in slightly positive territory, Cuomo’s favorability has fallen back into negative territory, and it’s largely because of Democrats. His favorability rating among Democrats is now 59-34 percent, down from 68-29 percent last month,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“Cuomo’s job performance rating matches his all-time low from August. While Democrats are evenly divided on the question, more than three-quarters of Republicans and independents give Cuomo a negative job performance rating.”

The complete Siena College poll can be found here .

