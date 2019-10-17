Ocasio-Cortez To Announce Presidential Endorsement On Saturday, Reports Say

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to make a presidential endorsement as the Democratic Party's primaries and caucuses near.

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly plans to throw her support to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at “Bernie’s Back,” a rally on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Queens in support of Sanders is being hosted by Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 Yorktown High School graduate.

News of Ocasio-Cortez’s support for Sanders comes after fellow so-called "Squad" members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib publicly expressing their support for the longtime senator. It was unclear if they will attend the weekend event.

The endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib was first reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday night, Oct. 15.

“Bernie is leading a working-class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity, and geography," Omar posted on Twitter. "I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not made a public endorsement, and is expected to wait until the event on Saturday night to officially make a statement.

