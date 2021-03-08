Hudson Valley Lawmaker: 'If Cuomo Doesn't Resign, We Need To Impeach'

A Hudson Valley Assemblyman has been the latest to call for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment, whichever comes first.

Mike Lawler, a frequent Cuomo critic who represents part of Rockland, released a new statement on Monday, March 8 urging his fellow lawmakers to join him in calling for the governor’s job as more scandals surround him and his administration.

Lawler said that he is “joining his colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference urging for an impeachment resolution, which the Conference introduced today, to move forward if the Governor refuses to resign.”

According to Lawler, the resolution calls for a vote in the Assembly, and if it passes, the process would move forward to the Senate for a potential impeachment trial.

In calling for Cuomo’s job, Lawler cited his COVID-19 nursing home scandal and subsequently attempted coverup, the recent sexual harassment allegations, allegedly threatening Assemblyman Ron Kim, and for profiting from his book about leadership during the pandemic.

“The Governor has made it abundantly clear that he will not resign,” Lawler said. “Instead of twiddling our thumbs, hoping and dreaming that the governor will change his mind, we need to act.

“As a legislative body, we need to move forward on articles of impeachment immediately,” he added. “We need to show a direct and clear message to the Governor that his actions are abominable and will not be tolerated by us or the residents of New York.”

Despite the allegations against him, a group of 21 Democratic women in the state Assembly said Monday that they want to wait for the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into the Cuomo administration to be completed before ousting the governor.

“We request that she be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York,” they said.

However, New York Democrats appear split on the matter, with Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins suggesting that Cuomo resigns over the weekend after new sexual harassment complaints came to light over the weekend.

“Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government,” Stewart-Cousins said. “We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the COVID-19 nursing home data, and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health, and economic impacts of it,” she continued. “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state, Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Lawler added: “Democratic lawmakers have flooded news outlets with their calls for the Governor’s resignation. Take your words and turn it into action. Impeach the Governor, now.”

