Here's Who NY Democrats Now Favor In Presidential Race, New Poll Shows

With the 2020 election less than a year away, New Yorkers are throwing their support behind Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, according to a newly release Siena College poll.

Biden has a 10-point lead among New York Democrats, up to 24 percent support, three percent higher than last month. Biden is followed by Elizabeth Warren with 14 percent support, down from 21 percent and Bernie Sanders landed at 13 percent support, down from 16 percent.

According to the poll, among Democrats, 35 percent say Biden has the party’s best chance to win the 2020 election, followed by Warren at 12 percent and Sanders at 11 percent.

“With a little more than two months till Iowa kicks off the 2020 presidential voting and five months till New Yorkers get to weigh in, Joe Biden has opened up a 10-point lead over Elizabeth Warren 24-14 percent, after the two were tied last month,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Sanders is right on Warren’s heals with 13 percent support, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 5 percent and Kamala Harris with 3 percent.

Greenberg noted that three in 10 Democrats have yet to settle on a candidate.

“Biden leads with men and women and he leads upstate and downstate,” the pollster noted. “Among white Democrats, Biden only edges Warren by two points. He has a commanding 24-point lead over Sanders among black Democrat. Biden leads by seven points with middle-aged Democrats and a commanding 25 points with Democrats 55 and older.”

The complete Siena College poll can be found here .

