Former NY State Senator Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

A longtime New York politician has been located after being reported missing earlier, authorities announced.

Former New York State Sen. Bill Perkins, who also represented Harlem on the New York City Council was reported missing from his apartment on Tuesday, Jan. 18, just weeks after his latest term on the Council concluded.

Perkins, now 72 years old, was found early on Wednesday, Jan. 19, after being reported missing from his Morningside Avenue apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that Perkins was ultimately found at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the Bronx by officers on patrol more than six miles away from where he lives and had last been seen.

He was reportedly found “in good health and condition” and was reunited with family.

According to a report in The City, colleagues in the Council and other political associates raised red flags about Perkins’ memory issues for a number of years.

In the 2000s, Perkins was diagnosed with colon cancer but apparently recovered. The City said he was hospitalized for erratic behavior two years ago.

A Democrat, Perkins served in the New York City Council from 1998 to 2005 and again from 2017 through 2021, representing parts of Harlem. He also served as a member of the New York State Senate in the 30th District from 2007 through 2017.

