Year-Long Investigation Leads To Rape Charge For Area Man

A 53-year-old area man is behind bars following a yearlong investigation into a series of rape that persisted over nearly a decade, state police said.

Investigators in the Hudson Valley announced the arrest of Ulster County resident Daniel Wolven, of Kingston, on Tuesday, April 27, following a lengthy investigation into alleged rapes involving a minor.

Police said that it is alleged that Wolven had sexual intercourse in multiple locations over the course of seven years with a child who was under the age of 17.

The arrest by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation came based on a grand jury indictment signed by Ulster County Court Judge Brian Rounds.

Wolven was arrested without incident and charged with two counts of third-degree rape, both felonies. Following his arrest, Wolven was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. No return court date has been announced.

