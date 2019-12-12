Contact Us
Woman Working As Home Aid Accused Of Stealing $8K In Cash From Area Home

Valerie Musson
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 40-year-old woman has been charged after police say she stole approximately $8,000 in cash from an Orange County residence while working as a home aid.

New York State Police arrested Jessica Hutting, 40, of Middletown on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Police say they received a report that a home aid was stealing money from a client on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

An extensive investigation revealed that Hutting stole approximately $8,000 in cash from a client while working as a home aid, according to police.

Hutting was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. She was arraigned in the Town of Wallkill Court and released on her own recognizance.

