Woman Wanted For Throwing Stone Into Car Window During Verbal Altercation In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Desiree Steele is wanted by New York State Police.
Desiree Steele is wanted by New York State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know her?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted woman who allegedly threw a paving stone through a car window during a verbal altercation.

Desiree Steele is wanted by the New York State Police Troop F in Liberty after she was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief after throwing the stone through the rear window of a Mercury Mountaineer and proceeded to flee the scene.

Police said that an arrest warrant was issued for Steele’s arrest following the incident from the Town of Liberty Court.

Investigators described Steele as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600.

