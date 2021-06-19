Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Strong Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds Possible In Region
Police & Fire

Woman Rescued By Forest Rangers After Crashing ATV In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Belleayre Mountain
Belleayre Mountain Photo Credit: Belleayre Mountain/Facebook

State Forest Rangers recently responded to a serious ATV accident in the Hudson Valley in which a woman was injured.

The incident took place around 9:45 p.m., Friday, June 11m when Rangers were contacted by Ulster County 911 requesting assistance for an ATV accident at 146 Belleayre Ridge Road near Belleayre Mountain in the town of Shandaken, the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

A woman involved in the accident was approximately 400 feet down a ravine in a wooded area, the department said.

A Ranger responded along with local fire departments and EMS. The Ranger found that the 47-year-old woman from Arkville suffered shoulder, leg, and hip injuries and was brought out by a fire department UTV to the Belleayre Ski Center. 

Her 63-year-old companion from Barnegat, New Jersey, also riding an ATV, suffered minor injuries. 

Both were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.