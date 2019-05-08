Woman Nabbed On Violation Of Probation, Possession Of Drugs

A 29-year-old woman who allegedly violated her probation was busted with cocaine and other drugs following an investigation into her whereabouts.

Lauren Soto, of the town of Wallkill, was arrested on April 25, by investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Orange County Probation Office when located at her place of employment after violating the rules of her probation, said Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Arteta.

Soto was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following her arrest, a quantity of cocaine and Percocet were recovered from Soto, Arteta said.

Soto was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff with no bail or bond for the Middletown Probation Warrant, and $10,000.00 cash or $30,000.00 bond for the Town of Wallkill drug possession.

