Woman Forces Her Way Into Area Home, Threatens Resident With Knife, Police Say

The investigation into a home burglary in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a woman who allegedly threatened a homeowner with a knife before making off with medical marijuana, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers in Sullivan County responded to a home on Route 52 in Liberty on Thursday, July 16, where there was a report of an armed robbery.

Police said that Liberty resident Jennifer Medina, forced her way into the home and threatened an occupant with a knife, demanding money and drugs. She allegedly left after taking medical marijuana.

The investigation into the armed robbery led to Medina’s arrest on Sunday, July 26, police said.

Medina, 42, was charged with:

Burglary;

Robbery;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal Mischief;

Menacing.

Each of the crimes is a misdemeanor. Medina was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. No return court date has been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.