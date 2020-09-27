Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Wanted Man Who Crashed Car In Area Had Heroin, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Sean Brunning, 29
Sean Brunning, 29 Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are looking for a man who allegedly had heroin, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana in his car when he crashed while under the influence.

According to police, Sean Brunning, 29, was visibly high when police responded to a single-car crash in Sullivan County on Route 17 in Wurstboro, warranting a search of his vehicle. 

He was charged with the felony of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to arrive at his court date.

Brunning is 6-foot-1, weighs approximately 220 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anyone with information pertaining to Brunning's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at (845) 888-2681 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

