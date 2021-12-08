Vehicle Crashes Into Building After Police Pursuit In Hudson Valley

A driver attempting to flee from police in Westchester came to a screeching halt when he crashed into a building while evading officers, police said.

County police on patrol spotted a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD on the Taconic Parkway in Mount Kisco early on Wednesday, Dec. 8, prompting a chase that led them onto the Saw Mill River Parkway and into Yonkers.

Police said that the driver took officers on a chase onto the parkway before ultimately crashing into a building near the intersection of Ash Street and Walnut Street.

During the chase, police said that the fleeing driver struck two squad cars and sideswiped two others.

The driver - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody. It remains unclear why the vehicle was wanted in New York City.

According to reports, the suspect in custody was wanted in connection to a shooting.

Charges against the driver are pending. A second person was also reportedly taken into custody by responding officers.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

