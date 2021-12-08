Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Vehicle Crashes Into Building After Police Pursuit In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
The wanted vehicle was first spotted in Westchester near Walnut Street and Ash Street in Yonkers.
The wanted vehicle was first spotted in Westchester near Walnut Street and Ash Street in Yonkers.

A driver attempting to flee from police in Westchester came to a screeching halt when he crashed into a building while evading officers, police said.

County police on patrol spotted a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD on the Taconic Parkway in Mount Kisco early on Wednesday, Dec. 8, prompting a chase that led them onto the Saw Mill River Parkway and into Yonkers.

Police said that the driver took officers on a chase onto the parkway before ultimately crashing into a building near the intersection of Ash Street and Walnut Street.

During the chase, police said that the fleeing driver struck two squad cars and sideswiped two others.

The driver - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody. It remains unclear why the vehicle was wanted in New York City.

According to reports, the suspect in custody was wanted in connection to a shooting.

Charges against the driver are pending. A second person was also reportedly taken into custody by responding officers.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

