Two Women Walk Out Of Area Walmart With Over $1,000 In Items Apiece, Police Say

Two women stole over $1000 each in merchandise from an area Walmart and were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, according to state police.

The incident took place in Orange County at a Walmart location in Monroe on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to state police.

Erika Vargas of Manhattan, 38, reportedly left the store with $1,229.97 in merchandise she had not paid for, while Brooke Lee of the Bronx, 24, made off with items valued at a collectively $1,006.95.

Both women will appear in the Town of Monroe Court later this month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.