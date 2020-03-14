Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Two Men Busted With Drugs During Area Traffic Stop, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Two Orange County men were allegedly busted with drugs during a traffic stop.
Two Orange County men were busted for alleged possession of drugs following a traffic stop.

Joshua C. Gilmore, 39, Middletown, and Nichole Ellis, 35, of the town of Wallkill, were arrested on Thursday, March 12, following a stop on Route 17 in Monroe, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, state police stopped a 2008 Toyota Prius for a vehicle and traffic law violation and while interviewing the driver, later identified as Gilmore, he found that Gilmore did not have a driver's license.

Ellis, a passenger, was asked to exit the vehicle and during a probable cause search of the vehicle troopers allegedly located drug pipes containing crack cocaine residue, approximately 15 grams of crack cocaine, a plastic baggie containing heroin and other drug paraphernalia and a digital scale, Nevel said.

Both Gilmore and Ellis were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession with intent to sell, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Both were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

