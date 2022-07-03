Two Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Hudson Valley Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Two men were hit and killed by a vehicle during a road rage incident in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place on Interstate 84 in Putnam County near the town of Patterson early Saturday, July 2.

The men were killed when they stopped in the right lane and exited their vehicles, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

They were both struck by a third vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, Hicks said.

Their names have not been released pending notification of family members.

The interstate was closed for several hours during an investigation.

Descriptions of the third vehicle and the suspect involved have not yet been released.

More information is expected to be forthcoming from state police as the investigation continues.

