Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Two Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Hudson Valley Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were killed on I-84 when they were hit by a vehicle during a road rage incident.
Two men were killed on I-84 when they were hit by a vehicle during a road rage incident. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

Two men were hit and killed by a vehicle during a road rage incident in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place on Interstate 84 in Putnam County near the town of Patterson early Saturday, July 2.

The men were killed when they stopped in the right lane and exited their vehicles, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

They were both struck by a third vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene, Hicks said.

Their names have not been released pending notification of family members.

The interstate was closed for several hours during an investigation. 

Descriptions of the third vehicle and the suspect involved have not yet been released.

More information is expected to be forthcoming from state police as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.