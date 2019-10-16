Contact Us
Two Area Residents Accused Of Selling Tainted Heroin

Kathy Reakes
Two people were busted for allegedly selling heroin laced with Fentanyl.
Two people were busted for allegedly selling heroin laced with Fentanyl. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two Highland residents are behind bars after being popped for allegedly selling heroin laced with Fentanyl.

Casey A. Kurtz, 27, and Kyla Knowlton-Romanelli, 30, were arrested Friday, Oct. 11, following a long-term investigation by the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team into sales of heroin laced with Fentanyl in the Town of Lloyd, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Lloyd Police assisted the team with a search of Knowlton-Romanelli's motel room in Highland, where they found more than a half-ounce of Fentanyl laced heroin, known on the street as "Grey Death", officials said.

Also located were packaging materials, commonly used diluting agents, scales, a small number of pharmaceuticals and a small quantity of marijuana.

Kurtz was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.  Knowlton-Romanelli was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were remanded to the Ulster County Jail: Kurtz on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 secured bond and Ms. Knowlton-Romanelli on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 secured bond.

The following agencies have members assigned to Urgent: Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police, Town of Shandaken Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

