Town Justice Removed From Post After DWI Charge In Hudson Valley

Court officials report that Bedford Town Justice Erik Jacobsen has been administratively suspended following an arrest for DWI and resisting arrest after police say they had to use a stun gun when he refused to comply with their efforts to arrest him.

Jacobsen, 54, of Bedford Hills, was arrested a little after midnight on Monday, April 22, after the Westchester County Police received a report that a silver Mercedes was being driven erratically on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco, said police department spokesman Kieran O'Leary.

Following the report, an officer responded to that area and observed the vehicle exit the parkway and travel east on Route 133.

The officer followed the vehicle on local streets, including East Main Street, and observed that the driver was unable to maintain his lane, O'Leary said.

The officer made a traffic stop in front of 90 South Bedford Road. In speaking with Jacobsen, he detected an odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech, he added.

The officer and another who arrived at the scene asked Jacobsen to step out of the car. He refused. When they attempted to remove him from the car, he gripped the steering wheel with both hands and struggled against their efforts to remove him. He continued to do so after being advised he was under arrest, O'Leary said.

An officer used his Taser to gain compliance. Jacobsen was then removed from the car and placed in handcuffs, he said.

Westchester EMS responded to assess Jacobsen at the scene and assist in removing the Taser prongs. Jacobsen requested that he be taken to Northern Westchester Hospital Center and he was subsequently transported there by the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps, O'Leary said.

Once at the hospital, Jacobsen was issued a desk appearance ticket charging him with DWI and resisting arrest. He is due in Mount Kisco Justice Court on May 2.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the courts, said that upon notification of the arrest, the Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Courts outside New York City signed an Administrative Order relieving him indefinitely of all judicial duties.

"Additionally, we have prohibited the judge access to all non-public areas of the town court," he added.

All cases will go to the town’s other judge, David Menken.

" We have notified the town supervisor and town attorney as well, as he is an employee of the local jurisdiction and any further action is up to them," Chalfen said.

