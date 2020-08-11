Teenage Stolen-Car Suspect Nabbed After Chase, Crash In Hudson Valley

A teenager in a stolen sports car took New York State Police troopers on a chase before attempting to flee on foot to avoid arrest.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County attempted to stop a 2019 Dodge Challenger on the Taconic State Parkway when the driver committed a traffic violation while driving at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 in Milan.

The driver failed to slow down, police said, speeding away south on the parkway. Troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle near the Salt Point Turnpike, but the driver continued on.

According to police, the driver continued on past the spike strips onto Route 44, at which point he lost control, struck a parked car, crossed Route 44, and fled on foot.

The suspect, Queens resident Jayshawn Brayboy, 19, was taken into custody by a Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputy assisting with the manhunt on Masten Road in Pleasant Valley.

Further investigation into the chase determined that the Challenger had been reported stolen out of New York City.

Brayboy was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned in the Town of Milan Court and turned over to the Saratoga Sheriff’s Office, where there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

Brayboy is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Oct. 1.

