Suspects Seen Running After Man Is Shot At Rockland Transportation Center

This story has been updated.

Police are searching for two suspects who were seen running from the area on foot after a man was shot near a transportation center in Rockland County.

The shooting took place around 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1 Municipal Place in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

The man was rushed to Westchester Medical Center following the shooting. His condition is unknown.

Metro-North and several bus lines stop at the transportation center.

Other details regarding the shooting are not yet available, including the condition of the man, who was reportedly shot in the stomach.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

