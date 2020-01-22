Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing Death Of Area Man, Police Say

A suspect in the stabbing death of an area man is under arrest, according to police.

The incident took place in Orange County around 6:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, when the City of Middletown Police Department responded to a call for that a man had been stabbed by a person he knew, said Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

When police arrived on the scene on Orchard Street, they found a man stabbed to death, he said.

An investigation revealed that there was an assault and the person responsible fled the area onto East Main Street, said Thoelen.

The victim was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The suspect in the stabbing was located and is currently in police custody, Thoelen said.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

