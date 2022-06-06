Suspect In Sedan At Large After Hit-Run I-87 Crash With Serious Injury

Police are searching for a suspect who struck a motorcyclist with a car in Westchester County, causing serious injuries.

Troopers responded to a crash on I-87 southbound in Greenburgh at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to New York State Police.

A dark-colored sedan struck a motorcycle that was stopped on the right shoulder of the exit 7A off-ramp, causing the motorcyclist to be ejected and land in the roadway, police said.

The car then fled the scene, authorities reported.

Two drivers who had been passing by stopped to pull the motorcyclist to safety and render first aid, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious leg injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Troopers asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the car that fled the scene to contact police at 914-332-6700 or the Thruway Operation Center at 1-866-833-2980.

