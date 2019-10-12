Stony Point Woman Charged With DWI In State Police Stop

New York State Police troopers were busy over the weekend, removing 22 allegedly impaired drivers - including 18 from the area - from Hudson Valley roadways.

Local drivers facing charges include:

Westchester County

On Saturday, December 7, State Police from Wappinger arrested Angel A. Onofre Quezada, 21, of Peekskill, for DWI with a prior conviction within ten years, a class E felony. He was traveling on Dayton Lane in the city of Peekskill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Jhonep Arias Roldan, 43, of Cortlandt, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Carlos E. Inaguazo Carchi, 49, of Tarrytown, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Hawthorne arrested Odean R. Hughes, 30, of Greenbugh, for DWI. He was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh, when he was stopped for speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Wilson P. Morocho Criollo, 32, of Ossining, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Hawthorne arrested Emily S. Vallario, 37, of Yorktown, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law, a class E felony. She was traveling on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Yorktown, when she was observed losing control of her vehicle and exiting the roadway before reentering. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol with a child under 16-years-old in the vehicle, and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Donna M. Henry, 36, of Fishkill, for Aggravated DWI. She was traveling on State Route 55 in the city of Poughkeepsie, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Patricia A. Healy, 58, of Hyde Park, for DWI with a prior conviction within ten years, a class E felony. She was traveling on West Market Street in the town of Hyde Park, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Livingston arrested Keith A. Morgan, 41, of Red Hook, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Livingston, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 Police from Wappinger arrested Richard B. Darmstadt, 52, of Dover Plains, for DWAI Drugs. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Wappinger, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of drugs, and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Sharif A. Davis, 23, of Pleasant Valley, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Rhinebeck arrested Gerard T. Sadoski, 74, of Hyde Park, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Hyde Park, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Wappinger arrested Job O. Olang, 39, of Poughkeepsie, for Aggravated DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the town of Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Putnam County

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Wappinger arrested Herber Gonzalez Salazar, 36, of Brewster, for DWI. He was traveling on North Main Street in the village of Brewster, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Cortlandt arrested Arielle L. Kaufman, 30, of Carmel, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9 in the city of Peekskill, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Saturday, Dec. 7, State Police from Poughkeepsie arrested Teresa F. Garcia, 50, of Stony Point, for DWI. She was traveling on Titusville Road in the town of Lagrange, when she was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Brewster arrested Jhon J. Penaherrera, 19, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 6 in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, State Police from Brewster arrested Sergio V. Castro Torres, 45, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on North Salem Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol, and was subsequently arrested.

