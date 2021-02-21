Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

State Police Warn Of Uptick Of Vehicle Larcenies, Thefts From Gas Stations

Kathy Reakes
The stolen Infinity used in at least two vehicle larcenies.
The stolen Infinity used in at least two vehicle larcenies. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police are again reminding motorists to lock their vehicles and to remove all valuables after a stolen vehicle was used in two larcenies.

Trooper AJ Hicks said the department has seen an increase in the number of larcenies from vehicles over the past year and has recently investigated larcenies from vehicles left unattended at gas station pumps. 

A black Infinity with stolen Connecticut license plates was recently involved in two larcenies last month in the Brewster area, state police said.

"The victims left their vehicles momentarily unattended while with valuables inside," Hicks said. "Upon returning to their vehicles they discovered their wallets and smart devices were stolen."

Please said drivers should always lock their vehicle, even in their own driveway. Close all windows including sunroofs. They also suggest parking in well-lit areas and remove all valuables from vehicles. And to never leave the vehicle unattended while running.

If you see suspicious or criminal activity, please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

