Breaking News: Thousands Still Without Power In Hudson Valley After Storm Sweeps Through Region
State Police Use License Plate Number To Catch Alleged Walmart Thief

Troopers responding to the scene used Hibert's license plate number to look up her vehicle registration, and drove to Hibert's home, police said. There, police said, they determined that Hibert was the woman captured by Walmart's security cameras. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A woman who allegedly left Walmart with $1,133.41 in merchandise without paying was arrested by State Police after troopers used her license plate number, remembered by store employees, to ascertain her identity. 

The incident took place in Orange County at the Monroe Walmart on Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to State Police. Mary Hibert of Chester, 33, was reportedly approached by a loss prevention employee in the parking lot of the store after she left without paying before she fled. 

Hibert was charged with the felony of fourth-degree grand larceny, and will appear in the Town of Monroe Court in early January to answer her charges. 

