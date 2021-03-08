Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Stabbing Victim Dies After Large Fight Breaks Out At Rockland Restaurant

Joe Lombardi
The restaurant at 587 Route 303 in Blauvelt
The restaurant at 587 Route 303 in Blauvelt Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One of two victims stabbed after a large fight broke out at an area restaurant has died from injuries suffered in the incident.

The fight began in Rockland County at Oiso Restaurant, located on 587 Route 303 in Blauvelt, at around 10;50 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

The Orangetown Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired at the restaurant.

At about the same time, Orangetown Police received a report that two stabbing victims had come to the Emergency Department of Montefiore Nyack Hospital. One of the victims was then transferred to Westchester Medical Center.

A subsequent investigation determined that there was a large fight inside the restaurant which resulted in the stabbings, Captain James Brown of the Orangetown Police Department said.

As people fled the scene, several shots were fired, but there were no reported injuries, according to Brown.

On Sunday night, March 7, police reported that 30-year-old Caneggio A. Grant, of Nanuet, died from his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at 845.359.3700.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Clarkstown Police, Ramapo Police, New York State Police, and the Rockland County District Attorney's office. The South Orangetown Ambulance Corps responded.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

