Spring Valley Man Caught Stealing From ShopRite In Stony Point, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was allegedly caught stealing from the ShopRite store in Stony Point.

Kevin Michel, of Spring Valley, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, after Stony Point police received a report of a man shoplifting in ShopRite, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel J Hylas.

According to police, Michel was observed leaving the store with a handbasket containing stolen merchandise and then entered a vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and Michel was found to have a suspended driver's license, Hylas said.

Inside, officers found the alleged stolen merchandise from the store, he added.

Michel was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, driving without a license and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was released on $60 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.